Last call for Ruby Red Kolsch: Genesee Brewery says it shipped final batch of summer favorite

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery’s Ruby Red Kolsch was made available earlier than usual this year, and now brewery officials say it’s officially last call for the summer favorite.

Brewery officials said Monday that the last batch shipped recently and that the beer will soon be unavailable until next summer’s release.

The Kolsch effect has been real for sales numbers — brewery officials say it is now the No. 2 fastest growing beer brand in upstate New York, with sales up 45.6% this year and up 425% over the past three years.

“It’s been fun to see so many people find new ways to enjoy Ruby Red Kolsch this summer,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee Brewery brand director in a press release. “We’re happy to know that our Captain is social distancing across backyards and waterways all over.”

Brewery officials say the beer has become such a fan favorite that it has been spotted across social media on patios, firepits, boats, golf carts, canoes and mountaintops as it has become a favorite “roll call” beer in beer groups and is often made into memes that exaggerate its popularity.

