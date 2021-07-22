Last call for Ruby Red Kolsch, Genesee Brewery announces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery officials say the window is closing soon for beer fans to get their hands on the seasonal Ruby Red Kolsch.

Officials say it will be available for the rest of the season with on more batch shipping out from the brewery this month.

The “unofficial bear of summer” is having a record year as the No. 1 selling flavored beer in New York state, brewery officials say, outpacing last year’s accomplishment as the No. 1 selling flavored beer in Buffalo and Rochester.

The adult beverage is inspired by a 19th century German beer that began to appear around the ports of Cologne. The grapefruit-flavored beer made its debut in 2018 and has since expanded production and its shipping to more states. It returned to stores in May this year, marking the earliest calendar release of Kolsch to date.

“Ruby Red Kolsch season is the best time of the year!” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director. “We are grateful for the love fans show this beer. We just produced our last batch of the summer, and the 12-packs will be sailing to stores all month. We expect the captain will stick around until mid-August at local retailers. We hope everyone will enjoy the sunshine outside and in a can with Ruby Red Kolsch this summer!”