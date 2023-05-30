First up is converting the main gym into a new production space, which will vastly increase their ability to brew and store. (Photo: Dan Gross)

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — K2 Brothers Brewing, best known for its canned releases and its location on Empire Boulevard, has purchased a former elementary school, Freewill Elementary.

The brewery says they had a purchase agreement locked in last year, but the deal finally closed on May 12.

K2 said today at the school — at which demolition is already underway — they have a five-year plan for the space; working on the building one wing at a time.

First up is converting the main gym into a new production space, which will vastly increase their ability to brew and store, up to 300 barrels a week. Second, is converting the cafeteria into their bar and taproom. Up next are finishing the live music space, putting up arcades, conference rooms, and more.

The plot of land is over 40 acres, and the space itself represents just under 72,000 square feet.

K2 Brothers Brewing say they want to turn the school into a “playground for adults.” They are aiming to be open in January.

K2 also wants to remind patrons that the location isn’t that far away from downtown Rochester; it’s only about 15 minutes once you get on Atlantic Avenue.

Freewill Elementary in Walworth was part of the Wayne Central School District, and according to a spokesperson from the school district, its last group of students left in 2017.

Full statement from Wayne Central School District:

Freewill Elementary School said “goodbye” to its last group of students at the end of June 2017. Declining enrollment was the main factor leading to the decision to reduce the number of schools in the district from five to four. Shortly after the building went up for sale, K2 put in an offer to buy the school. K2 was looking to expand and thought Freewill’s building and location would be a great spot to grow their business. We look forward to having K2 in our community.

Check out the space here: