‘Kolsch of fall’: Genesee Brewery releasing specialty Cran Orange Kellerbier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of Genesee Brewery’s Ruby Red Kolsch have something to look forward to.

Brewery officials announced Thursday a new release, a Cran Orange Kellerbier, that they are calling the “Ruby Red Kolsch of fall.”

The “fruit forward” light brew will be available for a limited time in Rochester and across Upstate New York beginning next week.

“Cran Orange Kellerbier offers a new option for fans looking for the fun flavor and crushability of our beloved Ruby Red Kolsch through the cooler months,” said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director. “This new Genesee Specialty family member has fall flavors without the heavy taste. We wanted to create a beer that is sessionable, smooth and fun to drink for bonfires, tailgates and apple picking this fall.”

Officials say Kellerbier is a style of lager first brewed in Germany that dates back to the Middle Ages. It literally means “cellar beer” because it referred to any beer being aged under the brewery and served straight from the lagering vessel.

Brewery officials say Genesee Cran Orange Kellerbier is brewed with both the brewery’s German heritage and the beer’s history in mind, but with a modern twist: the addition of cranberry and orange flavors.