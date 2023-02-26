ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s sugary, it’s sweet, and the best place in the country to collect it is right here in New York. Across the state, farms big and small tap in to what sugar makers call the nation’s largest resource of tappable maple trees.

Over in Victor, family-owned Kettle Ridge Farm has been tapping trees since 2010, and this year’s harvest is currently in full swing. To celebrate, the 70-acre farm holds a weekly pancake breakfast each Sunday — topped, of course, with their homemade maple syrup.

Hiding underneath that butter (also from a local farm) is a container of Kettle Ridge’s homemade maple syrup. (Hailie Higgins / News 8 WROC)

“We started tapping a few trees that first year,” owner Chris Hurley said. “The next year, tapped a few more, and we’re tapping just about 2,000 trees this coming season here. Still a small operation, but we make enough syrup for our needs.”

That small operation produces between 600 and 700 gallons of maple syrup in a good season. They turn that syrup into ice cream, infuse it with bourbon and coffee, and flavor their donuts with it.

What you get from a place like Kettle Ridge isn’t the Aunt Jemima’s that you’d pick up at the grocery store, according to Hurley. It also isn’t the same thing you’d get from a farm in Canada, or even a state nearby.

“New York has different — terroir, they call it. So, the soil imparts different flavor in your maple trees,” Hurley said.

On warmer days, that stretch of blue plastic contains flowing, almost watery sap coming from a number of trees. (Hailie Higgins / News 8 WROC)

This terroir — French for “sense of place” — isn’t specific to New York. Each region has its own distinct flavors, due to factors such as the the sunlight, or the soil.

“We take a lot of pride in making a special product, that’s for sure,” Hurley said.

The farm is open year-round, and does dabble in some other adventures and activities — like homemade honey in the warmer months — but the maple syrup season stretches for a few more weeks. Patrons who want to receive products year -ound can even adopt a maple tree!

The farm has one more pancake breakfast on March 5, and then it’s on to the season’s grand finale: Maple Weekend.

Kettle Ridge is one of dozens of farms that will participate in the event coordinated by New York Maple. They will have a full brunch, live demonstrations, nature walks, and even a maple-grapefruit IPA. To learn more about a Maple Weekend near you, visit New York Maple’s website.