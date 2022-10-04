ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery is going “big and bold.”

The local brewing team announced the launch of its new premium beer line Tuesday with a new high-quality pale, chocolate, black and caramel malt beer called Imperial Stout. It’s on shelves now.

It’s all part of what the brewery is calling “The Genesee Brewers Series.” It will feature premium beers released twice annually in limited quantities.

According to the brewery, each beer style will be handpicked by Genesee’s team, selecting styles that staff members enjoy and don’t often make in the larger brewery.

“We wanted to create something big and bold for the colder months, and an imperial stout is one of my personal favorites,” said Matt James, Genesee brewmaster. “This beer really showcases what we can do. It’s a high-quality beer made with the best ingredients. We’re very proud of it.

The Imperial Stout was developed over a two-month period in small batches. Its taste character is created by cacao nibs to create a bittersweet flavor and notes of chocolate.

Genesee brewers say the combination of ingredients creates an approachable, yet bold, rich, and flavorful aromatic brew. The stout has a rich, dark chocolate color and sits at 8% ABV.

Its can design was inspired by vintage stained glass signs that became popular in the 1970s.