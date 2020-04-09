Joe bean still open after break in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joe Bean Coffee Roasters is still open after someone broke into the business.

The suspects smashed a window and stole several items inside including money. Co-owner Kathy Turiano said the amount was small, a little over $100 but they were more concerned that customers would see the damage and think Joe Bean was closed.

The coffee roaster — located in the North Winton Neighborhood — said serving the community is important now more than ever.

“Because someone made a bad choice, it does not discourage us when we look at all of our customers right now that are saying hey we love you guys were so happy that you’re still here, still roasting coffee and making sure we can get what we need,” Turiano said.

“We’re safe, we’re fine and we’re still roasting and moving forward, still open for business and we’re doing curbside and online sales and we’re helping to keep people caffeinated.”

Joe Bean is located on Blossom Road.