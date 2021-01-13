Jine’s Restaurant to reopen, offer outdoor dining after temporary closure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jine’s Restaurant on Park Avenue, which announced its temporary closure on January 8, is set to reopen Friday after a week-long closure.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will now offer outdoor dining under heaters to customers. Once reopened, the business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When the city fell into orange zone restrictions, local restaurants including Jine’s were forced to stop all indoor dining and resort to take out only.