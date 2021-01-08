Jine’s Restaurant on Park Avenue closing temporarily

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jine’s Restaurant on Park Avenue has announced on its Instagram page that it will be temporarily closing.

The post did not specify when the restaurant planned to reopen, but encouraged their followers to look for future posts about a reopening date.

Jine’s has made the decision to temporarily close as we navigate through these unprecedented times. I want to personally thank the community for your support and business, especially over the past 10 months. Please keep an eye on our social media channels for a re-opening date. We look forward to serving you all again soon! – Peter, Jine’s Owner

When the city fell into orange zone restrictions, local restaurants were forced to stop all indoor dining and resort to take out only.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.