ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beloved local diner James Brown’s Place is up for sale once again, the owner confirmed with News 8 Friday.

After about two years at the helm, Amanda Pena Joyce has closed the business, she told News 8. The business is for sale, according to a Facebook post by Joyce.

She said she’d bought the location for her oldest daughter when she graduated high school, but the daughter “has since decided she doesn’t want it.”

The original owner, James Brown himself, sold the location to Joyce in 2020.