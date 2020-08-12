Irondequoit Chick-fil-A? Proposal to be considered at upcoming Planning Board meeting

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An upcoming Irondequoit Planning Board meeting is scheduled to consider the final site plan approval for a proposed Chick-fil-A in the town.

Plans for the fast food restaurant call to redevelop an existing parcel of land at 1115 East Ridge Road, next to the Home Depot, into a new restaurant with outdoor seating and a drive-thru on sit.

The Planning Board meeting is set to take place at Irondequoit Town Hall on Monday, August 24 at 7 p.m.