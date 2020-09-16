Irondequoit Chick-fil-A approved by town board, plans for a store 3x the size of Greece location

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Town Supervisor says plans for a Chick-fil-A are moving forward.

Seeley tells News 8 the Town Board approved a special use permit Tuesday. He says the traffic concerns raised at previous meetings were addressed.

The town supervisor says this Chick-fil-A will be three times the size of the Greece location and will allow for more queuing of cars.

The proposal will now go to the Irondequoit Planning Board for site plan approval.

Current plans call for the fast food restaurant to be build at the corner of Portland Avenue and Eastridge Road, formerly held by Staples.