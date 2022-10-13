The distillery says the whiskey has also shipped out and can be found at retailers and stores soon.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spicy spirits are perfect for fall, and just in time for the season, Iron Smoke Distillery is releasing their first-ever rye whiskey. The distillery says the Farmers Rye Whiskey is both smooth and spicy, and is available at the Fairport location now in 750ml bottles.

Iron Smoke says the whiskey is 65% rye, which has matured a minimum of two years and weighs in at 90 proof. Master Distiller at Iron Smoke, Drew Westcott, says this spirit is about honoring history, too.

“There is quite a history with this whiskey and the connection to farmers in this region, so we wanted to do justice to it and pay homage to them,” he said in a statement. He also says these ingredients are local as well.

“Spice it up with this super small run of a tastier than all-get-out spicy offering,” added Tommy Brunett, co-found of Iron Smoke in a statement. “This rye is truly a gem and it’s gonna be harder than talking a dog off a meat truck to get your mitts on a bottle!”

