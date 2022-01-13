Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport looking to uncork Buffalo Bills whiskey from 2016

The acclaimed distillery is saving these special bourbon casks for when the Bills win it all.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — “This is it, this is the year.” It’s a sentiment shared by all sports fans looking to win a title, especially now for Buffalo Bills fans, who are pining for a Super Bowl win, led by a strong quarterback and defense.

But this year, Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, finds themselves sharing the same sentiment. In their tucked away location on Cannery Row, sit two casks of bourbon, emblazoned with the running bison logo of the Buffalo Bills, only to be uncorked when the Bills win the big game.

It’s a story that started all the way back in 2016, when the Bills were having their summer training camp at St. John Fisher, and founder of Iron Smoke Distillery Tommy Brunett, invited what he called the “under-appreciated” staff members for a tour of their massive location. They accepted.

“It takes a village to make a bottle of bourbon, and it takes a village to win a Super Bowl,” Brunett said, posing in front of the barrels over a Zoom call. “It’s not just the players, it’s the people all behind them, and the team effort outside of those guys that you just see throwing and catching the ball.”

Inside the casks is their “sought after” bourbon — according to Brunett — and for every year they’re in the cask, a small portion of the alcohol evaporates. This is called “the angel’s share,” and while it might reduce the alcohol content of the bourbon, it leaves the final product smoother. Even with the share taken away, Brunett estimates that about 300 bottles will come from these casks.

They’re also inviting Bills fan in on the action, for a special pre-game event at 3pm ahead of the Saturday playoff game against the Patriots. Brunett says that any fan who comes in with Bills gear on, they get a free splash tasting, and a tour as well. They’re also posing the casks as a photo background, perfect for pregame party selfies and photos, or just to rub the casks for good luck.

