Inspiration IPA: Sager Beer Works teams up with Holy Childhood for fundraising beer

Food and Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sager Beer Works is at it again, this time working for Holy Childhood for another collaborative fundraiser beer.

The limited release is called “Inspiration IPA.” A portion of each sale goes to Holy Childhood, a “non-profit, nondenominational agency that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental
disabilities.”

The pick up day for the pre-order beer is July 10th, and pre-ordering is open. You can find it at this link.

Earlier this year, the brewery worked with GiGi’s Playhouse for a wildly successful “T21 IPA,” which was released on World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss