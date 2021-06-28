Inspiration IPA: Sager Beer Works teams up with Holy Childhood for fundraising beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sager Beer Works is at it again, this time working for Holy Childhood for another collaborative fundraiser beer.

The limited release is called “Inspiration IPA.” A portion of each sale goes to Holy Childhood, a “non-profit, nondenominational agency that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental

disabilities.”

The pick up day for the pre-order beer is July 10th, and pre-ordering is open. You can find it at this link.

Earlier this year, the brewery worked with GiGi’s Playhouse for a wildly successful “T21 IPA,” which was released on World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.