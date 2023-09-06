ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Avenue in Rochester has a brand-new community spot:

a cafe named “Hydra.” It’s owned by the same people who own dogTown.

The cozy shop is at 701 Monroe Ave., right next to dogTown. They are currently open 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day but may open some extended evening hours in the future.

The official process to open started in April, but the inspiration started years ago after the Starbucks on Monroe Avenue closed.

Fran Basile co-owns dogTown and Hydra with his wife, Peg. Fran walked News 8 through the unusual name of the cafe, and the history of the building.

“This has been probably five or six places in the last ten years, and that’s how we came up with the ‘Hydra’ name. It’s a mythical nine-headed beast… Every time you chop one head off, a couple more come up,” Fran said, adding that people would ask dogTown employees for coffee, but they don’t serve it there.

The Basiles said they wanted to bring something to the community, too.

“I think there was a big demand for it after Starbucks closed,” Fran said.

“It isn’t just about the businesses on this block, people actually live on these side streets, and they need to come someplace,” Peg said.

This community invitation extends to the decor. A walled garden gives some outdoor privacy in front, and coming inside, says the designer of the space, Suzi Brenner:

“The coffee, the design, the comfort, it’s kind of like an oasis, coming in from Monroe, with all the plants, and makes you feel like you want to hang out,” she said.

The space is complete with green colors, a mural, a palm room, and an upstairs living room. As for the Joe Bean-roasted coffee, drinks, pastry, and breakfast menu, the Basiles say it’s limited for now; but they’re taking community feedback to grow it.