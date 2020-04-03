Live Now
Cuomo to give daily update on COVID-19 in New York State
Hours for meal distribution at R-Centers to change

Food and Drink

The City of Rochester is partnering with Foodlink to provide meals to students who would normally get them during school, but can’t because of the coronavirus outbreak.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Meal distribution hours at the R-Centers around the city will be changing for next week Monday, April 6 through April 10.

The new hours will be:

  • Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday (Good Friday): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve discovered that the majority of our grab-and-go activity takes place during the daytime hours, with very little activity occurring in the evenings,” The City’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services Commissioner Daniele Lyman-Torres said in a statement. “Our goal is to keep our kids adequately fed, while also ensuring that residents and staff remain as safe as possible.  By adjusting our hours, we believe we can accomplish both goals. Whenever possible, the best place to be at this time is at home.”

Meal distribution hours at RCSD school sites remain unchanged.  Those sites currently operate from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.  Residents should be aware that RCSD school sites will be closed for meal distribution on Good Friday.

Meals are available for youth at the following sites for the week of April 6 – 10:

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.
• Avenue D, 200 Ave. D
• Carter Street, 500 Carter St.
• Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.
• Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.
• Flint Street, 271 Flint St.
• David Gantt, 700 North St.
• Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.
• Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

RCSD School Sites (open 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday; closed Good Friday):

• East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.
• Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.
• The Former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Pk.
• James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.
• John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.
• Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.
• Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.
• Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.

