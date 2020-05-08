1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Homemade meals during NY PAUSE: Sesame ginger salmon

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning, Rochester. My name is April Ho, registered dietitian with the Center for Community and Prevention and today, I am going to show you how to make sesame ginger salmon.

What you will need:

  • 1/4 cup of oil
  • 2 TBSP of soy sauce
  • 2 TBSP of rice vinegar
  • 2 TBSP of sesame oil
  • 2 TBSP of brown sugar
  • 2 chopped cloves of garlic
  • 1 TBSP of chopped ginger
  • 4 slices scallions
  • 4 salmon fillets

We are going to start by making a marinade by placing all the ingredients (except the salmon) into a mixing bowl. Mix it all together until the brown sugar is dissolved. Add the marinade to a zip lock bag with four salmon fillets and shake it all up to make sure the salmon fillets are evenly coated. Let it marinate in the refrigerator for either at least a half an hour or up to overnight.

Next, it’s time to bake the fish with all the marinade at 400 degrees for 10 to 20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

For a quick weeknight meal, I like to serve this dish with rice and some frozen vegetables and any extra marinate drizzled over the entire dish. Enjoy!

Link to full recipe can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss