Homemade meals during NY PAUSE: Sesame ginger salmon

Good morning, Rochester. My name is April Ho, registered dietitian with the Center for Community and Prevention and today, I am going to show you how to make sesame ginger salmon.

What you will need:

1/4 cup of oil

2 TBSP of soy sauce

2 TBSP of rice vinegar

2 TBSP of sesame oil

2 TBSP of brown sugar

2 chopped cloves of garlic

1 TBSP of chopped ginger

4 slices scallions

4 salmon fillets

We are going to start by making a marinade by placing all the ingredients (except the salmon) into a mixing bowl. Mix it all together until the brown sugar is dissolved. Add the marinade to a zip lock bag with four salmon fillets and shake it all up to make sure the salmon fillets are evenly coated. Let it marinate in the refrigerator for either at least a half an hour or up to overnight.

Next, it’s time to bake the fish with all the marinade at 400 degrees for 10 to 20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

For a quick weeknight meal, I like to serve this dish with rice and some frozen vegetables and any extra marinate drizzled over the entire dish. Enjoy!

