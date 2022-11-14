ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Homechow, a meal delivery service, invited local tastemakers to sample their food at a launch celebration held on November 3.

Homechow is described by officials as an app-based subscription service that delivers hot meals daily. The goal of the company is to become a more cost-effective way to try gourmet food.

Gabriel Ankamafio, the CEO of Homechow, explained what sets this app against other food delivery services.

“What Homechow does is we are bringing you a ready-to-eat meal right now, right then. You don’t have to finish off any single thing. It’s coming to you on a daily basis,” said Ankamafio.

Homechow officials, in a statement, said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States — with the company’s headquarters located in Rochester.