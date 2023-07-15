ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve never been to Rochester before and you are here visiting for the first time, you may be wondering where to go to grab a bite to eat.

This year, News 8 turns to Yelp again as we compile a list of the top-rated places to eat. These establishments can range from nice steakhouses to breweries and pubs.

A huge chunk of the restaurants on the list are different from last year. If you want to check out what the top-rated restaurants were in 2022, you can click here.

Below is a list of the best-reviewed restaurants in the Rochester area this year, according to Yelp:

Strangebird: Restaurant and brewery located on Marshall Road, Rochester. Avvino: Contemporary restaurant serving American and worldly cuisine. Can be found on Monroe Avenue. Capri Wine Bar & Restaurant: Restaurant and bar serving lunch and dinner located on East Avenue. REDD: California wine country-inspired restaurant located on Winthrop Street. Nosh: Modern American restaurant found on Russell Street. Rella: Seafood restaurant on Monroe Avenue. Vern’s: Italian-American restaurant that is found on Park Avenue. CRISP Rochester: Comfort restaurant on South Clinton Avenue. Leonore’s: Restaurant on Park Avenue. Old Stone Tavern: Neighborhood Tavern on South Avenue. Good Luck Restaurant: “New American” restaurant located in the Village Gate Square. The Revelry: South Carolina cuisine found on University Avenue. Ox and Stone: Latin-inspired restaurant with craft cocktails on Alexander Street. The Peppered Pig: French restaurant with many pork dishes found on Empire Boulevard in Webster. The Owl House: Vegan and gluten-free friendly diner found on Marshall Street. Erie Canal: A sleek, waterside restaurant on Main Street in Pittsford. Cure: French restaurant with crepes and cocktails at the Rochester Public Market. ROUX: Casual French nook serving natural wine and cocktails found on Park Avenue. The Green Front Restaurant: Restaurant serving bar food that first began as a speakeasy. It is located on Niagara Street in Canandaigua. Tournedos Steakhouse & Seafood Restaurant: The Inn on Broadway’s restaurant, which won the OpenTable Diner’s Choice 2022. Can be found on Broadway Street.

Webster:

Cobblestone on Main: Restaurant located inside an 1800s cobblestone church on West Main Street. Pub 235: Bar and restaurant serving traditional meals as well as bar food. Located on North Avenue. Mamma Lor’s Cafe: Cafe serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, pizza, and beer on Ridge Road. Brimont Bistro: Small restaurant serving French-based cuisine and made-to-order wraps, sandwiches, and salads. Located on West Main Street. Roc Style Chicken & Burger: Chicken restaurant with chicken sandwiches and burgers brought to you by the owners of Good Smoke BBQ. Located on West Main Street.

Greece:

Cotoletta: Italian restaurant based on old-school delis, pizza shops, and eateries. Located on Elmwood Center Drive. Rebel Pi Global Pizza: Pizza place that serves international pizzas or allows customers to create their own. Located in the Greece Town Center. Blue Ridge Grill: Casual restaurant serving breakfast and late breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner. Located on West Ridge Road. Blue Barn Cidery: Farm Winery that sells home-grown ciders locally made in the area and sells dishes made from scratch. Located on Manitou Road. Bad Apples Bistro: Casual and quaint restaurant serving housemade breads, pasta, mac-and-cheese, and filet mignon. Located in the Village Woods Commons.

Gates:

Veneto Wood-Fired Pizza and Pasta: Winner of the OpenTable Diner’s Choice of 2023; This pizza restaurant serves a variety of pizzas, pastas, and other entrees cooked in a wood fired oven. Located on Buffalo Road. Cucina 120: Family-owned Italian kitchen with authentic Italian food and a full bar. Located on Buffalo Road. Mr. Beenz Diner: Diner that serves traditional breakfast and lunch items. Located on Buffalo Road. Giuseppe’s Restaurant Inc.: Classic Italian restaurant offering catering, take-out, and banquets. Located on Spencerport Road. Rancho Viejo: Mexican restaurant offering fresh quesadilla’s, fajitas, and burritos. Located on Lyell Avenue.

Canandaigua:

Rose Tavern at the Lake House: Tavern located inside the Lake House resort. Located on South Main Street. Finger Lakes Public House: Restaurant featuring handcrafted burgers and flatbread pizzas. Located on Lakeshore Drive. Ferona: Spanish restaurant with handcrafted Spanish tapas and embutidos. Can be found on Rochester Road. The Cove: Waterside restaurant located inside Hotel Canandaigua on Lakeshore Drive. Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake: The exclusive caterer for the Canandaigua Country Club, the restaurant serves pub food, steaks, and seafood. Located on South Main Street.

Avvivo, Rella, and the Peppered Pig were also on Yelp’s best-reviewed restaurants list last year — ranked at #11, #12, and #21 respectively.