SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just saying the phrase “comfort food” manages to create a feeling of warmth that travels straight to your stomach.
It’s almost the holiday season, which means you might be in the mood for some comfort food that reminds you of home.
Comfort food is the kind of food that makes you remember the nostalgia of childhood when everything was simple.
When it comes down to it, whether you make a home cooked meal or eat at a quality restaurant, the only criteria to comfort food is it has to have is that it has to make you feel comfortable when you eat it.
Whether you’re out in Syracuse visiting a relative, studying at school or just are tired of figuring out what to have for dinner tonight, NewsChannel 9 decided to help you find some of the highest-rated comfort food restaurants in Syracuse.
To help make our list, we turned to Yelp to ensure that we were giving you the best comfort food Syracuse has to offer, based on the average rating the restaurant received and the number of reviews.
Keep reading to find out if your favorite comfort spot made it or to find a new favorite!
12. Theodore’s Restaurant
- Rating: 3.9/5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 3231 NY-5 Canastota, NY 13032
- Categories: American (New), Comfort Food
11. The Cider Mill
- Rating: 4.4/5 (196 reviews)
- Price: $$$
- Address: 4221 Fay Rd Syracuse, NY 13219
- Categories: Comfort Food, Desserts, Salad
10. The Gem Diner
- Rating: 3.7/5 (151 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 832 Spencer St., Syracuse, NY 13204
- Categories: Diners
9. Luna Cafe
- Rating: 3.8/5 (24 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1001 E Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Japanese, New American, Coffee & Tea
8. The Evergreen
- Rating: 4.1/5 (171 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 125 E Water St., Syracuse, NY 13202
- Categories: American, Burgers, Cocktail Bars
7. The Preserve At 405
- Rating: 4.1/5 (167 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 405 Spencer St., Syracuse, NY 13204
- Categories: New American, Burgers, Pizza
6. Phoebe’s Restaurant & Coffee Lounge
- Rating: 4.2/5 (195 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 900 E Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13244
- Categories: New American, Coffee & Tea, Venues & Event Spaces
5. Abbiocco by A Mano
- Rating: 4.2/5 (93 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 344 S. Warren St., Syracuse, NY 13202
- Categories: Italian, New American
4. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- Rating: 4.3/5 (2,360 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 246 W. Willow St., Syracuse, NY 13202
- Categories: Barbeque. Chicken Wings, American
3. Strong Hearts Cafe
- Rating: 4.3/5 (658 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 315 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch
2. Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant
- Rating: 4.3/5 (358 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 301 W Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202
- Categories: Irish, Irish Pub
1. Our Vegan Corner
- Rating: 4.7/5 (14 reviews) (Formerly known as Razzle Dazzle)
- Price: $
- Address: 446 East Brighton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Vegan, Soul Food
