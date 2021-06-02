Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions.

American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Rochester on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#15. Mr. Theos Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1174 Brooks Ave, Rochester, NY 14624-3112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Arnett Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 332 Arnett Blvd, Rochester, NY 14619-1147

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bob’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2199 E Henrietta Rd Ste 12, Rochester, NY 14623-4505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Olympia Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1100 Flynn Rd, Rochester, NY 14612-2800

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Hyatt Regency Rochester NY Restaurants

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 125 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604-1605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. James Brown’s Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1356 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609-5338

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. The Frog Pond

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 652 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 176 Goodman St S Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2658

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Patti’s Pantry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2485 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616-4730

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Char Broil Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2450 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-3121

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Original Steve’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1694 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2500

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Highland Park Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 960 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-2023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Jim’s On Main

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 785 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14605-2721

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Jines Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (504 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 658 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Original Charbroil Restaurant & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: American, Soups

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1395 Island Cottage Rd, Rochester, NY 14612-1535

– Read more on Tripadvisor