ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local breweries joining nearly a thousand others to help raise money for Hawaii, Following the devastating fatal fires in August.

Both Heroes Brewing Co. and Nine Spot Brewing (both are in Rochester), are brewing the “Kokua IPA.”

Heroes Brewing is no stranger to charity; their mission to sell beers and help out. Typically, they donate one dollar to a cause per four-pack sold. They have worked with over 80 local organizations to raise thousands of dollars.

After the fires, Greg Fagen of Heroes reached out to Maui Brewing Company. Then he learned that nearly a thousand breweries across the world are all brewing the same beer, the Kokua IPA, to support Maui relief funds.

Fagen says the beer was straightforward to make and is a light and clean take on an IPA. Instead of canning, they are donating a dollar per pour at their place on Atlantic Avenue. It’s available starting Wednesday October 25.

“We have a fondness for Maui, we’ve been there, and some of the places that were destroyed were some of our most favorite to see and we wanted to do something to help,” Fagen said at the brewery Thursday. “It’s not unheard of for a brewery to say I’m missing this, can anyone help? And somebody will step up and help. So, it’s logical for breweries to come together like this on a massive scale.”

Heroes is also selling Hawaiian shirts, and part of the profits will go towards animal shelter efforts in Maui.

Marina and Chris Nothnagle added in a statement:

“Nine Spot Brewing has always focused on our love of New York State, and one of the great things about New Yorkers is how we heed the call to help when needed. The Kokua project is the ultimate in collaboration. ‘One Beer, Brewed by Many.’”