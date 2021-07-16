Heroes Brewing Co.’s ‘Ally’ beer supports Trillium and MOCHA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heroes Brewing Company is back at it again, and has crafted a beer in celebration of Pride month to help the LGBTQ+ community. Their newest release, “ALLY,” a raspberry sour, went on sale Friday. A portion of the sales will benefit MOCHA and Trillium Health.

The beer went on sale not just for Pride month on the whole, but teams up with ROAR’s Pride party this Saturday, as well as working with the other businesses in “the Plaza;” the group of businesses on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Culver that also include Sticky Soul and BBQ, Compass Cycle, and Better Together Dog Park.

The brewery describes this brew as “(an) alluring reddish-pink brew refreshes with a tart and distinct raspberry flavor.”

“Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people have existed as long as humanity itself. ” said Greg Fagen, one of the founders of Heroes Brewing Company in a statement. “It’s important to celebrate how far the US has come in recognizing gay rights — and to be proud of that fact — but only if we also remember how far we still have to go.”

Heroes Brewing Co. provided this information about MOCHA:

The MOCHA Center offers social events and other programs focused on improving the health and wellness of LGBTQ people of color—in mind, body, and spirit. We are a place where every voice is heard, the staff knows where you are coming from, and all are welcome.

Founded in 1996 as the Men of Color Health Awareness Project, The MOCHA Center has worked to educate Black and Latino men in Rochester about living a sex-positive life. Over the years, our mission and the people we work with have grown. Now in partnership with Trillium Health, we’ve turned into a community health center that offers both community and health in equal amounts—providing a safe place to network, socialize, and address any health issues you face.