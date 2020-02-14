Help Genesee Brewing name its new Watkins Glen International-inspired beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Watkins Glen International’s official beer, Genesee Brewery is producing a first-of-its-kind beer dedicated to the race track and the fans that flock there.

Now you can lend your voice to what this new beer will be called.

Fans can choose from these five options, or choose their own:

Esses Ale: In honor of the Glen’s famed S curves and grandstand Guardrail Ale: Named for the Glen’s distinctive blue railing Bogladyte Blonde: To honor the denizens of the famed Bog Road Course Ringer Ale: For those racers that turn right and left Bus Stop Blonde: In reference to the Glen’s famed chicane

To vote, visit this website.

The yet-to-be-named beer is described by brewery officials as a traditional American Ale with a light crisp finish, and it will be available on draft at the Glen come summertime.

“Genesee Beer thrives on the input of its fans. The beers we scale up at the Brewery are our fan’s favorites from our tasting bar at the Genesee Brew House. We are constantly listening to our most loyal customers and incorporating their feedback into our beer and brand plans,” said Genesee brand director Janine Schoos in a press release. “For our first Watkins Glen International commemorative brew, we’re looking to our loyal Genny fans for their take from the start. We want to hear what the people who will be drinking the beer want it to be called.”

“We are excited to grow this amazing partnership with Genesee in creating a unique-themed beer for The Glen,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup in a press release. “Fans are first at WGI and we welcome the opportunity to let their voices be heard. We have several choices featuring iconic images, themes and traditions that make Watkins Glen International the premier road racing facility and truly Genesee Country.”