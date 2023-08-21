ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hammondsport winery was recognized and awarded by Wine & Spirits Magazine!

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery announced that they are the recipients of the Top 100 Winery Award. This is the third time that the company won the award after previously receiving it in 2016 and 2019.

The magazine takes wineries from around the world and evaluates each one’s performance in wine tastings. Over 9,000 wines were reviewed by the magazine this year — and Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery made it onto their evaluation!

Dr. Konstantin Frank planted the winery’s first vineyards back in 1958 on the hills overlooking Keuka Lake. Since then, the winery grew and created a variety of different wines that won them awards from Wine & Spirits and USA Today.

Frederick Frank is the fourth-generation owner of the winery and expressed his gratitude for being included in the list.

“It is a great honor for us, and we are thankful to our dedicated winery and vineyard team for their hard work and constant pursuit of quality.”

The winery also took home the #1 Best Winery Tour and the #3 Best Tasting Room awards in USA Today’s 10 Best Awards.