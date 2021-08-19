Guglielmo Sauce to be featured at New York State Fair’s Taste NY Marketplace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Rochester sauce company will be featured at the New York State Fair this year.

Fair organizers announced Guglielmo Sauce will be among the vendors at this year’s Taste NY Marketplace.

According to fair officials: “The Taste NY Marketplace will be back at the Great New York State Fair for the 2021 season, bringing a taste of some of the best homegrown and homemade New York maple and dairy products, craft beverages, and more to fairgoers in the Horticulture Building. This year’s vendor Marketplace will showcase nearly 40 food and craft beverages from regions across the state over the 18 days of the Fair, highlighting some of New York’s finest products.”

“The Taste NY Marketplace at the New York State Fair is such a great opportunity for our New York farmers and food and beverage producers to introduce their homegrown and made products to new consumers,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “We encourage fairgoers to visit our vendors, discover a new favorite product, and see the very best of New York agriculture on display.”

“Taste NY is a big attraction for many fairgoers who look forward to taking home some delicious new products,” said State Fair Director Troy Waffner. “The Fair is committed to sourcing as much New York food and drink as it can across our 375 acres, and the Taste NY Marketplace is a great place for visitors to learn more about local food and agriculture.”

Some of the vendors who will be at this year’s Marketplace include:

Guglielmo Sauce – Rochester

– Rochester Old Home Distillers – Lebanon

– Lebanon Pleasant Valley Wine Co. – Hammondsport

– Hammondsport Joe’s Jerky – Sherrill

– Sherrill Buffalo Tom’s Treasure Island – Buffalo

– Buffalo Syracha’cuse – Baldwinsville

– Baldwinsville 3 Tea Leaf – Auburn

– Auburn Partyka & Sons Farms – Kendall

– Kendall Café International Foods – Pittsford

– Pittsford Once Again Nut Butter – Nuda

– Nuda Schweigarts Sugar Shack – Woodhull

– Woodhull Wildbillies Spices – Truxton

– Truxton Nelson Farms – Cazenovia

Additionally, a pop-up Taste NY Market within the Taste NY Marketplace will showcase a variety of products from every New York State region. Open from 11 a.m. to close during each of the Fair’s 18 days, the pop-up Market is a joint effort by all Taste NY operators with staff rotating in from every region, bringing more insight and information about products from the vendors they work with locally and giving visitors another opportunity to find a new favorite New York State product.

The pop-up Market will feature a selection of products from every Taste NY Market across the state.