Greece Ridge Malls get a new restaurant, Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar

“Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar is a make it your own full Korean style DIY barbeque dining experience. The new location, (its first in New York), faces West Ridge Road, and is next to Moe’s Southwest Grill.”

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Ridge Mall is getting another dining option. The mall on Ridge Road is adding Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar, and are celebrating its grand opening Saturday, January 30. Dining at this event will also nab you a $5 gift card if you spend more than $25.

Managers of Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar call it “a make it your own full Korean style DIY barbeque dining experience.” Foodies will also recognize the “Taichi” branding, as they are part of the Taihci Bubble Tea Brand. In addition to barbeque, they will feature ramen bowls and poke bowls, as well as bubble tea.

“Our shoppers are very excited for the grand opening,” said Jay Wilmot, the general manager in a statement. “We have received such positive feedback and anticipation from customers for this restaurant. We cannot wait for everyone to stop out and try our newest addition at The Mall at Greece Ridge.”

As they ramp up, you find more on the restaurant, their hours, and more by following their Instagram. Taichi also says that if you’d like to make a reservation, you can call ahead at 585-978-8545.