GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Owners of the Great American Diner have opened their second location; this one in Greece at 850 Long Pond Rd.

According to signage, the diner will be open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. every day. They are holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Great American Diner first opened in April in Fairport, when the owners became disaffiliated with Original Steve’s Diner.

Owner Brian O’Reilly said in a statement in April:

It became very apparent that stepping away from the Original Steve’s Diner franchise was necessary to provide our guests with the best possible experience dining with us.