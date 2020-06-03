Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Outdoor dining at restaurants allowed in phase 2 of NYS reopening
Gov. Cuomo: Outdoor dining at restaurants allowed in phase 2 of NYS reopening

Food and Drink

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes region advanced to phase two last Friday.

The governor’s office says outdoor dining will be allowed for phase two regions beginning Thursday, June 4.

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

