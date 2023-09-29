ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Glen Edith is now Pearson’s Market & Cafe; this is at 23 Somerton Street off Park Avenue in Rochester. The popular cafe made the change this week.

Currently, they’re in the soft-opening phase. A manager on-site told News 8 that the Swan family are the new owners and wanted to breathe fresh life into the space.

The coffee will still be the Glen Edith coffee patrons are used to — though new blends could be coming — all brewed with some upgraded machines.

“We’re becoming a market and a cafe,” said John Cannon, a manager with Pearson’s Market & Cafe. “So (we’ll have) a bunch of different merchandise, maybe some groceries, definitely some Rochester-made goods, some swan family of restaurant goods, we’re going to be selling flowers out of here, a full kitchen, The Commissary will be operating swan family catering out of here, juice and smoothies, and of course the coffee.”

Also new is a revamped space on the second floor. They plan on hosting a grand opening in a couple of months. They’re open every day and are looking at expanded hours in the future.

Look outside and in: