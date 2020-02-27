1  of  23
Closings
Girl Scout Cookies are coming this way

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of Girl Scout Cookie season kicked off on Wednesday and to celebrate the scouts had a mega drop of the famous cookies.

Through the weekend, the scouts and volunteers are packing their cars with cookies to start the deliveries all across the state.

At the Corrigan Warehouse on Linden Avenue, more than 1.5 million boxes of the treats are ready to be picked up.

“This is really what we encourage the kids to be a big part of because it builds their entrepreneurial skills and people skills all of the things that they will need to be successful when they got bigger,” Service Unit Magaer Joelle Maurer said.

If you don’t get cookies from a girl scout in your neighborhood, there will be booth sales in local grocery stores until the end of March.

