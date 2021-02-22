GiGi’s Playhouse and Sager Beer Works crafting new limited beer for World Down Syndrome Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester beer and non profit agencies are continuing to work together. This latest collaboration features Sager Beer Works, and GiGi’s Playhouse.

Sager Beer Works is a small brewery on Sager St. in Rochester. The micro-brewery has a solid selection of beer, and has a kitchen menu as well.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a national non-profit that provides free services to people with Down Syndrome, ranging from social programming, to academics, to improving motor skills.

A nice local beer connection story. Sager Beer Works is releasing a special beer for GiGi's Playhouse on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21st. The beer is a special take on their "It's My Jam," called "T21 IPA."



The beer has 3 malts, 2 hops, and 1 yeast = 3/21. Art by Aileen Connnorton

Chris Tumminelli is on the board of the Rochester branch at GiGi’s, and has a special connection to the Down Syndrome and beer communities.

“My son, Landon, the best thing in the world, has Down Syndrome,” Tumminelli said. “He’s my inspiration and my drive to keep (GiGi’s) running… So they can go, participate in programs, 100 percent free.”

Chris’s twin brother Don, is one of the partners at Sager Beer Works.

I was also at Sager when they started brewing, and here's him pitching in. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XnFGj0cXfq — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 22, 2021

Together, they came up with a special way to honor GiGi’s Playhouse, and World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st. This new beer “GiGi’s Jam,” is a take on Sager Beer Work’s popular “This is My Jam.”

This new beer is called “T21 IPA.” It’s named after the medical diagnosis trisomy 21 (three 21st chromosomes) — which also inspired the date of the day, March 21 — with the numbers of “3-2-1.”

“We’re going to have three malts, two kinds of hops, and one type of yeast,” Chris said.

The beer will be for a very limited release on March 21st. Those interested can sign up here for their desired amount, until they sell out.