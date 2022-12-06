The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look. (Provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewery is getting back to basics with its new Cream Ale look, the company said in a press release today. The recipe will stay the same.

The Cream Ale was first brewed in 1960, and this new design harkens back to went the brew was first popular, the brewery said, adding that it became an overnight success.

“Genesee Cream Ale recipe remains the same and has become the style standard,” said Jaime Polisoto, brand director for Genesee. “But now the packaging better connects to Genesee’s heritage and with a fresh, clean look.”

The Cream Ale has become the brewery’s flagship beer, and has won more than a dozen awards, including multiple “gold medals from the World Beer Cup.”