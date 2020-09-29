Geneva bar’s license suspended by New York State Liquor Authority for COVID-19 violations

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A bar in Ontario County has had its liquor license been suspended by the New York State Liquor authority for violating COVID-19 violations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday.

Rylie J’s on Seneca in Geneva, New York was the focus of a compliance check by SLA investigators on September 23, 2020. The investigators’ report is as follows:

SLA report:

“Rylie J’s on Seneca” at 38 Seneca Street in Geneva, on September 23, 2020

“As part of the SLA’s enforcement efforts focused on college area bars, SLA investigators entered the premises on September 17th for an undisclosed investigation, observing six college-age patrons standing at a table without facial coverings, consuming alcohol without food, and another group of seven patrons without facial coverings at a nearby table standing and consuming alcohol. Investigators witnessed two patrons without facial coverings order directly from the bar, and then followed suit, ordering and being served alcohol from the bar without food. By the time investigators exited the bar a half-hour later, the bar was packed with approximately forty-five patrons who were mingling and ignoring social distancing, most without facial coverings.”

According to the governor’s office, over the last week, the state’s multi-agency task force — led by the State Police and SLA — conducted 8,634 compliance checks, documenting violations at 40 establishments.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.

“Our heightened enforcement efforts are clearly making a difference – leading to more compliance and fewer violations, which has always been the goal. However, some business owners still believe these health and safety measures are optional, and we will not hesitate to hold those who recklessly put their fellow New Yorkers’ health and safety at risk accountable,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “With the start of flu season upon us, colleges and schools opening, and localized coronavirus clusters in the state, we cannot take any chances – and we must continue to enforce the rules that helped us beat back this deadly virus.”