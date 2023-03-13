ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As maple season reaches its end, Genesee Country Village & Museum is inviting New Yorkers to celebrate the end with their annual Maple Sugar Festival this and next weekend.

Visitors will be able to see tap lines and learn about the traditional methods of collecting sap, as well as look into the modern-day sugar house at the museum’s Nature Center.

The museum will have their 19th-century sugar camp set up for visitors, and will be creating maple-inspired dishes in their historic kitchens. There will also be Haudenosaunee storytellers in the village.

Visitors will be able to taste while they learn, from pancake plates to full meals in the Depot Restaurant. Adults can also enjoy a historic craft brew in the Freight House Pub, museum representatives said.

Courtesy of Genesee Country Village & Museum

They added that this year, there will be a Maple Mixer on Sundays, where visitors can enjoy maple cocktails and appetizers. ASL interpreters will also be available on Sundays.

The festival will be held the weekends of March 18 & 19, and 25 & 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the door starting at $15.