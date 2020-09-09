Genesee Brewhouse releasing new Oktoberfest beer, inspired by German ‘festbier’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fall in rochester is almost here… Which means autumn leaves, Kucko’s photos at Letchworth State Park, and Genesee brewery’s “Oktoberfest” beer.

The brewery is launched its fall favorite late last week.

This year, given the limitations at their restaurants and the pressing need for people to be entertained at home these days, they’re also offering “retail packs.”

Each one of these authentic German food, like brats and sauerkraut, and authentically-styled glassware.

Also different this year, but the main difference to this yar’s release is a new recipe on a classic.

The brewery says the new recipe was inspired by traditional “festbiers” in Germany.

Steve Kaplan, the Brewmaster with Genesee, says that what Americans think of as “Oktoberfest” beers are typically darker and heavier, whereas a “festbier” is a bit lighter, describing it as a “session beer,” meaning you can more than one in a sitting… Responsibly of course.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a little scared to switch it up this year," Kaplan said. "But for us we source some really nice German hops, some German malt, some really choice hops."

Kaplan said that Dean Jones lent a helpful hand in this. He also added that this new Oktoberfest was released earlier this year as a “secret beer,” with great success.