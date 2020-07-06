Genesee Brewhouse opening for outside dining, curbside pickup Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As New York continues to open, a Rochester institution is next in line: Genesee Brewhouse is starting outdoor dining and curbside pickup Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Brewhouse has been closed since March.

The restaurant says that indoor seating, as well as their roof and patio seating will not be offered, instead they will focus on more open outdoor dining options.

Reservations and curbside pickup orders will also start tomorrow, and can be made by calling 585-263-9200. Genesee Brewhouse is already expecting a huge number of reservations — as their beer lovers will often lineup by the dozens and sell out beer within minutes — so they will have limited walk-in tables.

MORE | Genesee Brewery sells out of Black Raspberry Cream Ale in 4 minutes

And, if you need “merch” or other retail items — they can be ordered at their online store.

I haven’t been out to eat in months, and I would be lying if I said a burger wasn’t the first thing on my mind. This thing looks incredible. @GennyBrewHouse @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XU88rcQaLE — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 6, 2020

As for the service itself, it’s fast and friendly. While this soft open doesn’t won’t have the same number of people as when they open, the staff is organized; you can even see them smiling through all their masks.

There are hand sanitizing stations, and waiters constantly have cleaner and towels in hand.

All drink glasses are plastic, but he rest is regular dishware.

You know those favorites I mentioned? I’ve been dying for some of their pretzels. I was not disappointed, and the cheese sauce is… UGH. @GennyBrewHouse @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kbPL0vhORB — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 6, 2020

The food hasn’t lost a step at all. The pretzels were the perfect combination of crunch on the outside, and fluffy inside. The nacho cheese dip was as incredible as I remembered.

A little taste of what the new menu looks like. It might not be the full thing, but it has some of the favorites.



I may be losing the wind battle with them, but @GennyBrewHouse has some great stuff on here. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/KJf0LhWpcg — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 6, 2020

The menu may look more limited, but all of the favorites are there. Regulars will have no problem finding something they can relive from pre-COVID, and if there are any first-timers to the Brewhouse, there are plenty of options.

But the cherry on top is that despite the heat, the shade and breeze off the waterfall is a welcome respite.