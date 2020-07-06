1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Genesee Brewhouse opening for outside dining, curbside pickup Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As New York continues to open, a Rochester institution is next in line: Genesee Brewhouse is starting outdoor dining and curbside pickup Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Brewhouse has been closed since March.

The restaurant says that indoor seating, as well as their roof and patio seating will not be offered, instead they will focus on more open outdoor dining options.

Reservations and curbside pickup orders will also start tomorrow, and can be made by calling 585-263-9200. Genesee Brewhouse is already expecting a huge number of reservations — as their beer lovers will often lineup by the dozens and sell out beer within minutes — so they will have limited walk-in tables.

MORE | Genesee Brewery sells out of Black Raspberry Cream Ale in 4 minutes

And, if you need “merch” or other retail items — they can be ordered at their online store.

As for the service itself, it’s fast and friendly. While this soft open doesn’t won’t have the same number of people as when they open, the staff is organized; you can even see them smiling through all their masks.

There are hand sanitizing stations, and waiters constantly have cleaner and towels in hand.

All drink glasses are plastic, but he rest is regular dishware.

The food hasn’t lost a step at all. The pretzels were the perfect combination of crunch on the outside, and fluffy inside. The nacho cheese dip was as incredible as I remembered.

The menu may look more limited, but all of the favorites are there. Regulars will have no problem finding something they can relive from pre-COVID, and if there are any first-timers to the Brewhouse, there are plenty of options.

But the cherry on top is that despite the heat, the shade and breeze off the waterfall is a welcome respite.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

