ROCHESTER, N. Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewhouse celebrated ten years in business on Saturday, in their first event since 2019.

The event at the brewhouse — the restaurant extension of the more-than-a-century-old Genesee Brewery — had food, live music, and, of course, a wide selection of Genesee beers.

Music was provided by the Tommy Brunett Band and Claudia Hoyser. Food trucks such as Meat the Press, and Waffles R Wild were present at the event alongside food from the brew house.

At a press event on Tuesday, Genesee Pilot Brewmaster Dean Jones reflected on Genesee’s growth alongside the city and the waterfall right next door.

“The efforts that we have gotten from the city, and the state have been absolutely amazing,” Jones said. “And to look outside of our front door, and to watch this transition with the beer trail, the river trail, the river walk, the brewery trail, and people are investing a significant amount in our area and we have this great gem that we need to capitalize on for the city of Rochester. “