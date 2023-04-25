Captain Kolsch is puts on his Hawaiian shirt for this summery brew. (Provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just weeks after the Ruby Red Kolsch hit the Genesee Brewery and stores, its companion beer is back for a second year:

The Tropical Pineapple Kolsch.

Genesee Brewery says it’s “a perfect addition of tropical pineapple flavor to complement this bright golden ale’s bready malt body and mild hop bitterness.”

12-packs of 12-ounce cans are available in stores now.

The Genesee Brewhouse is also getting in on trend they’re seeing with their customers: they’re offering the “Captain’s Mix,” a drink that is half Ruby Red Kolsch and half Tropical Pineapple Kolsch.

“When we launched Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, we worried that it would cannibalize sales of Ruby Red Kolsch. But the exact opposite happened,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director in a statement. “Fans purchased Tropical Pineapple Kolsch right alongside Ruby Red Kolsch, leading to the creation of a brand-new beer dubbed the “Captain’s Mix.”