The crisp and refreshing seasonal beer is back for the spring. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A seasonal favorite, and fast-becoming a Rochester staple, the Ruby Red Kolsch, is back. The Genesee Brewery made the announcement Monday morning.

Brewery officials say Kolsch is the No. 1 selling flavored beer in New York state.

The Ruby Red Kolsch will be available across Rochester and additional markets starting next week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, featuring familiar yellow packaging and the beer’s mascot, Captain Kolsch. Fans will also be able to enjoy Ruby Red Kolsch on draft at select locations.

In addition, Genesee Brewery said they will also be selling Ruby Red Kolsch in 16-ounce cans to be enjoyed at festivals, concerts, and event venues.

According to Genesee’s website, the beverage is inspired by a 19th-century German beer that began to appear around the ports of Cologne. The grapefruit-flavored beer made its debut in 2018.