Genesee Brewery to release popular Ruby Red Kolsch early this year, hits local shelves next week

by: Matt Driffill

Posted: / Updated:

(Genesee Brewery photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you think lines are long at local grocery stores now, just wait until next week.

Genesee Brewery officials say that Ruby Red Kolsch, a beloved grapefruit beer usually released closer to summer, will be available in Rochester and Buffalo beginning April 2.

“We haven’t pushed this out like we’ve done in recent years given the current environment. We were hoping to just release it and let people discover it during their shopping trip,” said Mary Beth Pop, Vice president of corporate relations of FIFCO USA, parent company of Genesee Brewery, in an email.

The grapefruit-flavored beer debuted in 2018, much to the delight of local beer drinkers.

After a successful debut season, the brewery ramped up production for the seasonal beer in 2019. In 2018, the brewery made four batches and the following year the brewery made nine, and expanded from availability in three states for 2018, to nine states in 2019.

According to Genesee’s website, the beverage is inspired by a 19th century German beer that began to appear around the ports of Cologne. They say the drinkable golden ale was named for its city, the same Kolsch name that the beer carries today.

