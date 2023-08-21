ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As summer comes to a close, the Genesee Brewery is getting beer drinkers ready for fall fare, releasing two of their go-to autumnal beers:

The Cran Orange Kellerbier and Oktoberfest. Both will hit shelves in the northeast next week.

The Oktoberfest has been a staple Genesee beer for years, but the Cran Orange was first released within the past five years, as the fall counterpart to the Kolsch.

Dean Jones, a Brew Master for Genesee Brewhouse, said in 2022 that what makes this “session beer” (brewer’s code for a drink light enough to responsibly have several) so successful is it’s “crushability,” and Genesee agrees.

“There has been an ongoing debate for years about when we should release our fall beers,” said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee in statement . “So, we decided that it’s time to let the fans have the floor. We want to hear if people are ready or not!”

They’re encouraging fans to post on social media, tag the brewery, and use the hashtag #gennyfallrant to weigh in.

More on the brews from Genesee:

Oktoberfest : Genesee Oktoberfest is a recipe inspired by centuries of brewing and Genesee’s proud German heritage. Oktoberfest is a deep-golden lager, big on malt flavor and complimented by subtle herbal notes of noble hops.

: