ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Labatt USA officials announced Tuesday that the Genesee Brewery, both of which are under the FIFCO umbrella, will be producing a variety of new products and flavors for Labatt.

The following products will soon hit shelves across the country:

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Tart : A sour seltzer, combining the sweet and sour flavor profile of sour craft beers with the approachability of Labatt Blue Light.

: A sour seltzer, combining the sweet and sour flavor profile of sour craft beers with the approachability of Labatt Blue Light. Labatt Blue Light Flavors : Refreshing beer bursting with fruit flavor, have been reinvented with a new recipe for Lime, the return of fan-favorite Grapefruit and the addition of two new flavors: Watermelon and Black Cherry.

: Refreshing beer bursting with fruit flavor, have been reinvented with a new recipe for Lime, the return of fan-favorite Grapefruit and the addition of two new flavors: Watermelon and Black Cherry. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer: The variety pack will return with new fresh flavors Watermelon Kiwi and Strawberry Guava joining fan-favorites Blood Orange Blackberry and Black Cherry Lime.

“Consumers are always seeking new flavors and drinking experiences,” said Rob Hertenstein, director of Innovation at FIFCO USA, Labatt Blue Light’s parent company. “In 2022, we are bringing those new flavors and experiences directly to loyal Labatt drinkers, and new fans alike.”