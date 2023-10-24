ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewery announced a new IPA, which was made out of a partnership between the brewery and its unions.

The Genesee Brewers Series Union-Made IPA features on its cans workers painting, hammering, and pouring hops. The brewery says the IPA is brewed with base two-row malt, dry-hopped with fermentation with Wait-iti and Mosaic hops.

According to Genesee Brewery, they employ over 500 people across New York State. Out of these employees, 300 of them are unionized. Tiffany Benning, the brand manager for the brewery, explains the importance of their workforce.

“It takes an entire brewery to make great beer,” said Benning. “Warehouse and packaging operators, maintenance technicians and tradespersons, industrial cleaners and transport drivers work together to help us create and deliver world-class beers.”

The brewery said they unionized back in the 40s and have partners including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, and the Sheet Metal Workers International Association.

The beers will be sold in four packs of 16-ounce cans and will be available in early November.