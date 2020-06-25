Genesee Brewery sells out of Black Raspberry Cream Ale in 4 minutes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It would seem that the pandemic only strengthens Rochester’s love of beer.

Genesee Brewhouse announced that they have sold out of their Black Raspberry Cream Ale — in just four minutes.

It took a whole 4 minutes, but Black Raspberry Cream Ale is officially SOLD OUT through the Brew House. Thanks to everyone who ordered some. If you weren't able to pre-order, it will be in stores in Rochester (only Rochester) starting tomorrow 🍻 — Genesee Brewery (@GeneseeBrewery) June 25, 2020

Genesee Brewing made the announcement about a week ago that the beer was going to be available a on pre-order basis on their website.

The brewery released the beer to coincide with their virtual “ROC the Falls” festival this Friday.

Nick Kivinen, the brand representative with Genesee Brewing, said that the beer is a tangy twist on the classic, that was inspired by a conversation with Record Archive’s Margaret Storms.