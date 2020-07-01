Genesee Brew House reopening July 7 with new menu items, seating options

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brew House will reopen for outdoor dining and takeout beginning Tuesday, July 7.

Brewery officials say they will continue to focus on health and safety, with new seating options, cleaning procedures, menu items and more.

“We are so happy to welcome back our friends and fans to the Brew House, to enjoy great views, delicious food and fresh Genesee beer,” said Genesee Brew House manager Malcolm Franklin in a press release. “These new changes will ensure that each guest has a safe, welcoming and authentically Genny experience.”

What’s New:

Reservations: Will be required to dine at the Brew House to help with capacity and flow. Guests can call the Brew House at (585)-263-9200 to reserve their table.

Outdoor Dining: The Brew House will be open for outdoor dining only. Customers can enjoy views of High Falls as they dine in the beer garden, on the balcony or on the roof, newly opened for dining. Guests will be allowed indoors to use the restroom only.

Food: A brand-new menu will be available to guests including the Brew House's most requested item: French fries! The full menu is available online.

Cleaning Crew: Wait staff will be responsible for waiting only – a new dedicated cleaning staff will work to make sure each table is spotless, and the glasses are squeaky clean!

Masks: Mandated by New York state law, customers will be required to wear a mask unless seated at their table. All staff will wear masks throughout their shifts.

Staff Training: All Brew House staff have received training on the new procedures and menu to create the best possible guest experience.

Curbside Pick-Up: Take-out, retail items and beer will now be available through curbside pick-up. Please order online and pick up outside of the Brew House.

