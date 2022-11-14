ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the 2022-2023 season for local hockey team The Rochester Americans, the Genesee Brew House is bringing back the “Amerks Amber Ale.” This is the fourth year the brew has been released.

The brew house will celebrate with a launch party Wednesday, November 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some Amerks players and coaches will be attending.

The beer will be on draught and in to-go crowlers at the Genesee Brew House and The Blue Cross Arena, where the Amerks play their home games in Rochester. Their first home game is Friday, November 18.

The brew house says the ale is “a super smooth amber ale with subtle malty notes that are accented by biscuit and toasted caramel flavors.”

“Amerks Amber Ale puts a dry-hopped twist on our classic, creating an exceptionally clean, well-balanced beer,” said Genesee Brew House Brewmaster, Dean Jones in a statement. The brew house says he used his 20-barrel system. “We’re really excited to release this collaboration and commemorate 67 years of professional hockey in Rochester. Nothing goes better with an Amerks game than an ice-cold Genny.