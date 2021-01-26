                                                                                                                    
Genesee Brew House reopening for indoor dining this Friday

(Genesee Brewery photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the announcement that restaurants in the orange zone can re-open for indoor dining, Genesee Brew House announced that they will be reopening Friday for indoor dining.

The brew pub will only be open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Limited tables are available — with only four guests per table — so Genesee recommends that patrons call for a reservation at 585-263-9200.

The gift shop, take out, and beer pick up will remain on their Tuesday through Sunday schedule — 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. — and can be found here.

“We are excited to reopen for indoor dining with a slow and controlled approach, ensuring the best experience for our team as well as our fans and friends,” said Malcolm Franklin, Genesee Brew House manager in a press release. “The health and safety of our employees and customers are our main priorities and we are thrilled to welcome them back inside the Brew House this week.”

