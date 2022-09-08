ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To celebrate its 10th Birthday Bash Saturday, the Genesee Brew House will feature the return of Salted Caramel Chocolate Porter by popular demand.

The beer — made with Madagascar vanilla — was first released in 2016 and was sold in small, 20-barrel batches at the Genesee Brew House. Genesee officials describe the beer as a complex English-style porter with a caramel aroma, a medium hop flavor, and some bitterness balanced by a dark chocolate finish.

Officials said the drink became very popular and was quickly sold out in 2016 and was sold out again when it returned to store shelves in 2019, as fans were calling for the return of the drink.

The Salted Caramel Chocolate porter will be among many other beers teased at the Birthday Bash and will be available from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Genesee Brew House.